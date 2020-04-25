Thirty-nine percent of all adult Americans are caring for a sick or disabled loved one. Caregiving can be a stressful responsibility leading to poor health, mental distress and less life satisfaction for the caregiver. It can be challenging for caregivers to find the support that they need, says Malisa Rader, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
ISU Extension and Outreach offers educational resources for family caregivers. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a program for caregivers of children with special health and behavioral needs or for those who provide care for a spouse, parent or friend with a chronic condition such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The program provides information, support strategies, communication techniques, stress reduction ideas and resources to assist family caregivers with their concerns related to caregiving.
“Caregivers who thrive, rather than just survive, understand that by taking care of themselves they are better able to provide the care their loved ones need,” said Rader, who specializes in family life issues.
To learn more visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/ptc-tools
An Online Powerful Tools for Caregivers Class Leader Training is scheduled for May 18-22. The virtual integrated training will equip class leaders to co-lead programs for both target audiences: caregivers of adults with chronic conditions and caregivers of children with special health and behavioral needs. Access the registration link at http://bit.ly/ptc13845
Contact human sciences specialists Malisa Rader and Barb Dunn Swanson for more information about the program or the class leader training at ptcmastertrainers@iastate.edu.