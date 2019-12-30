Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Iowa Jan. 2-6. During his visits to area communities, Biden is expected to lay out his vision for America and listen to voter concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class and unifying the country.
His itinerary includes stops in the following area towns:
Thursday, Jan. 2
Anamosa at 1 p.m. at the National Motorcycle Museum, 102 Chamber Dr.
Manchester at 4:15 p.m. at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Community Center, 200 E. Acers St.
Friday, Jan. 3
Dubuque at 10 a.m., University of Dubuque, Charles and Romona Myers Center, Steffens Hall, 445 N. Algona St.
Cedar Rapids at 2:45 p.m. for the canvass and phone bank kickoff at the Biden for President field office, 3621 First Ave. S.E.
Independence at 5:45 p.m. at Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Waterloo at 9:30 a.m. for the canvass and phone bank kickoff at the Biden for President field office, 10 W. Fourth St., Suite 50
Vinton at 12:15 p.m. with the location to be announced.
Biden is also scheduled for 7 p.m. in Des Moines with a location to be announced.
His Sunday, Jan. 5 travel plans include events in Grinnell and Davenport.