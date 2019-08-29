ELKADER – Join Clayton County Conservation for a National Public Lands Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. Participants will get up close and personal with the restored prairie at Osborne learning about the fascinating adaptations plants use to make the next generation, the importance of “local ecotypes” in prairie reconstruction, and of course, gather some seed to help Clayton County Conservation’s restoration efforts.
All ages are welcome at the event, but children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Gloves and seed containers will be available. Participants are urged to bring their own water bottle, along with comfortable shoes, pants, and long sleeves. Meet at the Osborne Pond parking area.
The Osborne Nature Center is located five miles south of Elkader, and 10 miles north of Strawberry Point, on Hwy. 13.
For more information, call 563-245-1516, visit www.claytoncountyconservation.org, or like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/claytoncountyconservation.