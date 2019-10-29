WINTHROP — Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, a senator from California, will be in Winthrop on Saturday, Nov. 2
Harris is making her fifth visit in October to Iowa. She will wrap up this five-day trip with a meet and greet at The Last Homestead, 2809 160th St., Winthrop, which is approximately five and one-half miles north of Winthrop on W45/Slater Avenue and then east on 160th Street to the first farm on the left.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 5. Persons can RSVP this event on the website: www.mobilize.us/kamalaforia/event/147540/
Harris was in Council Bluffs Tuesday, and will be guest of honor at a house party in Newton tonight.
Thursday, she will join “Iowa Press” host and longtime Iowa Caucus reporter David Yepsen for a presidential conversation at Des Moines Area Community College with local small business owners and community members.
Harris will host a block party Friday in downtown Des Moines ahead of marching in the 2019 Liberty and Justice Celebration with supporters.
Her schedule Saturday begins with a NAACP economic freedom town hall, 11 a.m. at Drake University Sheslow Auditorium. Then Harris will join Abby Finkenauer at a fish fry at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids at 2:45 p.m. From there she will make her final stop at the farmstead near Winthrop.