This St. Patrick's Day, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is partnering with the State Highway Safety Offices in Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska to share the message about the dangers of the importance of driving sober as part of their Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving efforts.
Next week, law enforcement will be on the lookout for those under the influence.
While this year’s celebration may look a little different in your hometown, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to when the country was founded. However you celebrate, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants citizens to stay safe this St. Paddy’s Day by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
NHTSA Region 7 urges drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for any celebrations. If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously — your friends are relying on you.
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), 63% of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period.
Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you, and your friends, home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive.
• If available, use your community’s sober ride program.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.