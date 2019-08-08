AURORA — LeRoy’s in Aurora is hosting an Autism Awareness fundraiser this weekend with proceeds from the two days-worth of events going to Retrieving Freedom, Inc., which trains service dogs to help persons with PTSD and autism.
Events begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, with a motorcycle/car cruise. There will be a show and shine from noon to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Aurora, with all vehicles welcome. Addison Haas Entertainment will be at LeRoy’s 3-6 p.m. Patchy Fog will perform from 7-10 p.m.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, cornhole tournament registration is at noon and bags fly at 1 p.m. There will be a tractor show and shine with all tractors welcome from 1-4 p.m.
Mark Dahling, owner of LeRoy’s, said the car show on Saturday and tractor show on Sunday will both allow viewers to vote for their favorite by way of a monetary donation. Each event “vote” winner will receive a special trophy to commemorate the event.
The party bus will take riders to various watering holes in the area seeking donations to the cause from patrons.
Event t-shirts are available for $20 each or three for $50.
“If you sign up for the cruise, party bus or play in the bags tournament, special discounts will apply,” Dahling said.
There will also be a raffle drawing for an autism bag board. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. The winning name will be drawn Sunday at the conclusion of the tournament.
“Mark is always looking for ways to pay it forward. Being a veteran and having many on the autism spectrum close to his heart, he’s said Retrieving Freedom is the perfect recipient for this event’s proceeds,” said a member of LeRoy’s staff. “All Mark wants is to provide everyone with something to smile about and help a good cause in the process.”
“The motto for autism awareness is ‘Different, Not Less,’ and that pretty much sums up the way we should approach autism and its various parts of the spectrum,” said Dahling. “We hope to see everyone this weekend. It will be a great time for a great cause.”