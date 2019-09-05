There is something to be said about settling into your comfy spot; be it on the couch, or in your bed, or at a kitchen nook with a cup of coffee, or perhaps nice glass of wine, and a good read during those cooler fall and winter months. What better way to enjoy some solitude than to grab a book that offers an escape to a world other than one’s daily hectic life. Decades, a local gift shop business owned by Donna Saathoff, offers a variety of books for sale, that are written by authors who grew up in or still live in the Oelwein community. The authors showcased in her shop are Sam Andersen, Peladija Woodson-Diers, Betty Brandt Passick, and Jim Mazziotti, and Thomas Fick. Saathoff shared that she also has interest in bringing in some children’s book authors in the future to add to her inventory.
Saathoff’s customers can find a variety of books to enjoy written by local authors from stories of fiction, to family history-based novels, popular themed books about gangsters, and some about real-life challenges. What person doesn’t like to read about the people they grew up around, or the familiar landmarks mentioned in the books, or simply learn the history behind a person’s heritage?
Andersen’s work is titled “Falling through the Creek” and is a fantasy fiction. Woodson-Diers’s work is about her family ancestry and Mazziotti’s story of his experience about communication though 144 letters to his son and is said to be a powerful story of the impact it had on the relationship between father and son. Fick’s work is fiction mystery. Passick writes about a gangster named Louie La Cava, who was around during the Al Capone era, with the story line comparable to the communities of Fairbank and Oelwein.
“I support them because they are locals,” said Saathoff, “Several of them are born and raised here. So, some of the stories are about here, and if they are not about here, they are probably about themselves. First book I got in was “Gangster in our Midst” written by Betty Passick and she did a signing this past Nov. Tom Fink was here in August during our Cars and Coffee event and took the liberty of signing some books outside the shop at that time. I am hoping to have him back here at our Christmas open house in November Diers, has held multiple signings in town and is well known in the community. I wanted to have it because, it is a very popular book. Sales have been going good with these books.
These reads are available for purchase here at Decades and I really enjoy supporting our local artists.”
Decades is located at 25 Frederick Ave. in Oelwein, and will hold a fall open house on Thursday, Sept. 18, Friday, Sept. 19, and Saturday., Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21. Followed by the Christmas open house on Thursday, Nov. 14, Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday. Nov. 16.