A downtown Oelwein tavern proprietor will have to wait at least two more weeks for approval of a liquor license following the Oelwein City Council’s decision Monday night to postpone granting renewal.
Dave Hermensen, who operates Von Tuck’s Bier Haus dba Dave’s Place, 111 S. Frederick Ave., requested renewal of his Class C liquor license, outdoor service and Sunday sales permit. Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan reported in a letter to council members that the business had not complied with state law and sold alcoholic beverages after its liquor license lapsed on July 14.
Logan had recommended the council use its leverage and suspend the license for seven days as a reminder to comply with state laws or face consequences. The council decided to wait until the next regular meeting in two weeks to consider the renewal.
A local resident addressed the council with concerns about a dog that runs loose in a neighborhood. The resident expressed concern that the animal is vicious, and something should be done. The resident was advised that police officers have cited the dog’s owner, which will require an appearance to answer to the citation.
The council voted not to pass the third and final reading of an ordinance to vacate property at the T-intersection of Fifth Street and Eighth Avenue NE. After additional research, the city discovered it does not own the property as previously thought, thereby nullifying any action based on ownership.
The council moved the public hearing on the city’s 2019 Seal Coat Improvements Project to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, after deciding there are engineer’s questions to be discussed with the company, Blacktop Services Co., of Humboldt.
The second reading of the new snow emergency parking ban and snow removal ordinance was passed. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said he is still concerned that
residents do not understand that
the policy bans all parking on all city streets in the event a snow emergency is declared from the National Weather Service.
Persons who do not have a driveway or alley access to alternative parking will be allowed to park their vehicles in their yards, provided they do not block sidewalks, until snow is cleared on the streets and the emergency has passed.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a new location for a water ball tournament Aug. 17, for the Fire Department in the 100 block of North Frederick near Veterans Park and the VFW headquarters;
Approved the homecoming parade
route for Oelwein School District on Sept. 19;
Approved a Class C liquor and Sunday sales renewal for Viper Lanes and PJ’s Bar and Grill;
Approved pay request No. 13 to Portzen Construction for $43,969.08 for work completed on disinfection and 42 Well improvements.
Council liaison to the Park and Recreation Commission Renee Cantrell reported the city’s new dog park is getting closer to opening. Concrete has been poured for parking and handicap access. She said regulations for use of the dog park are being established. A sign posting the rules for the dog park has been ordered and a drinking fountain is to be installed when the Parks Department employees have time between mowing duties.
The City Council Housing Committee reported discussing getting the city involved in tax sales to stop out of state agencies from buying homes and transferring them to LLC’s to avoid clean up. A city housing plan is expected to be presented at the August committee meeting.
Councilman Darin Christensen reported on the Library Board of Trustees meeting from July 9. The traveling exhibition on Alexander Hamilton is currently on display at the library with programs to be presented July 25 and Aug. 1. A Doctor Who Escape Room will be at the library Aug. 5-9. Christensen added that the annual building maintenance schedule was completed and reviewed by the board. The Friends of the Library contribution of $1,000 will be used to purchase DVDs.
Mulfinger reported road cost assessments to property owners are being compiled on Outer Road north of Highway 3, 12th and 13th Avenues NE street projects, and will be presented at the next Council meeting, Aug. 12.
Following the Council meeting, a work session was held on City Council procedures and eliminating some of the paper packets, which would be replaced with online resources.