Driver uninjured after pickup leaves roadway near Lamont

At 1:57 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single-vehicle property damage accident in the area of 20th Street and Highway 187th north of Lamont.
Laura Jean Gress, 71, of McGregor, was traveling northbound on Highway 187 when she lost control of the 2011 Chevrolet Colorado she was driving, causing her to travel into the west ditch.
No injuries were reported and the pickup sustained approximately $4,000 in damages. Gress was cited for failure to maintain control.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and Lamont E.M.S. and Fire.