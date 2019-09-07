It doesn’t get much better than a meal that is kitchen-prepared, and fresh from the farm. Starmont FFA is partnering with OneRoot to host a Farm to Fork meal on Sept. 14, at the Derick Perkins farm.
This meal will be locally grown and raised with the help of Derick Perkins and his OneRoot business, as well as the Buchanan County Pork Producers. There will be room for 50 people to attend with the purchase of a ticket. The tickets can be purchased in the Starmont high school office and will be collected at the meal in order to attend.
The meal will be kitchen-prepared, and served in the garden. A garden tour will follow, and then the event will conclude. This event is a great opportunity to learn about the local availability of homegrown products.