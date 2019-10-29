WEST UNION — Jill Dillon, of Sumner, is Fayette County’s new assistant county attorney.
The Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved her hiring on Monday at its regular meeting. The vote was 2-0, with Janell Bradley absent.
Dillon replaces Pat Ritter who is going back to private practice exclusively, County Attorney Wayne Saur told Supervisors Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough.
“His private practice is booming and he is so busy being assistant something had to give,” Saur said.
Ritter’s last day is scheduled to be Friday.
So, Saur contacted Dillon.
“She’s got a number of years of experience,” he said. “We’ve worked enough cases with Jill to know she would be an excellent replacement.
She will begin Nov. 11 at the same salary as Ritter, he said.
Dillon and her husband, Patrick, have a general practice law firm in Sumner.
According to Dillon Law P.C.’s website, Jill Dillon focused on family law, estate planning and IRS matters.
She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa (political science cum laude) and Drake University Law School.
“Jill spent extensive time advocating for low income tax payers in front of the IRS and the state of Iowa Department of Revenue while at Drake,” says her biography on the website. “Jill still has ties to her family farm operation which includes a dairy herd.”
It also says she is a former direct support staff director for Comprehensive Systems, Inc. in the Cedar Valley, and is a certified family law mediator.
In other action
The Fayette County Board also met with representatives from Helping Services and approved a proclamation proclaiming the week of Nov. 17-23 as Tobacco Awareness Week in the county.