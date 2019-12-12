Saturday, Dec. 7
At 11:55 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a UTV accident with injuries in a farmfield north of Clermont. Blair Everman, 34, of Postville and Jake Anderson, 34, of Clermont were transported to the hospital in Waukon for injuries. Anderson was later life flighted to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. The incident remains under investigation. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Postville Police Department, Clermont Ambulance, and the Clermont Fire Department.
Monday, Dec. 9
At 12:31 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Vine Road north of Waucoma. Aaron Shaber-Twedt, 22, of Decorah, was driving north on Vine Road (V68) in his 2012 Toyota Scion when he lost control due to weather conditions and went into the ditch, causing his vehicle to roll onto its top where it came to rest. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle is believed to be totaled. This accident remains under investigation.
At 8 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on Apple Road, outside of Clermont. Deputies learned that a 17-year-old from Elgin was driving a 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound on Apple Road when she lost control of the vehicle due to weather conditions and went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled onto its top where it came to rest. The teen was not injured, but the vehicle is believed totaled. This accident remains under investigation. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clermont Ambulance and Clermont Fire Department.