WEST UNION — A tentative timeline set forward Monday has a Fayette County committee revisiting the layout of a new shop building for Secondary Roads Department equipment and operations next month and then bringing in an architect sometime over the winter to draw up plans.
County Engineer Joel Fantz discussed the rough timeline with the Board of Supervisors at its regular business meeting at the county courthouse. as it stands, bid letting for the project would not happen until late next autumn.
“In December, we’re going to revisit the design and the layout, make sure it still makes sense with what we’re doing after it sat for a little bit of time,” he said Monday.
Thered is no specific time when the county would select an architect and start on the design process, except over the winter months.
In the spring or summer, county workers could do the site and road grading, and bid letting for the steel building would be in November 2020.
If necessary, the county could compress the timeline, Fantz said, but he didn’t see an advantage in that. The current price of steel is another reason not to speed the project along.
“Steel prices are still 25 percent higher than they should be if we had an open market,” he said, adding that if steel tariffs went away tomorrow, the prices would not likely immediately drop. “They would come down slowly.”
“It’s hard for me to pay that much higher prices when something might happen to bring those prices down,” he said.
“Like a national election,” said County Board Chairwoman Janell Bradley.
“Well, or just things change, or agreements get resolved,” he said. “I was hopeful it would have happened a little while ago because we do buy a lot of steel — bridges and trucks and things like that, so it does affect our costs.
Fantz also reported that Secondary Roads has interviewed “very good candidates” for a mechanic position, and will soon be advertising for maintenance and equipment operator positions in hopes of hiring up to three people depending on qualifications of applicants. The department expects to see some retirements over the winter.
The supervisors approved cancelling cell phones for the shop and quarry foreman, choosing rather to reimburse them $40 per month so they use their own cellphones for work as well. The positions are on call 24-hours.
“It’s really probably about a wash, probably a little cheaper for the county and little more convenient for the individual,” Fantz said.
In other action, the supervisors:
- Approved the resignation of Don Bunn from the Conservation Board effective Dec. 31.
- Approved the second-tier canvass for the Nov. 5 city and school election. This action makes officials the results of the North Fayette Valley and Oelwein Community Schools district elections which each extend into two counties. Fayette, as the control county for the two districts, received vote totals from Clayton County to incorporate in its results for NFV and Buchanan County for Oelwein.
- Reviewed and approved the tax increment financing indebtedness certification for the county auditor.
- Approved the holidays for 2020 during which county offices will be closed. They are the same as 2019: New Year’s Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. The Clerk of Court office will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Fayette County offices will remain open.