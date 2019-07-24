FAYETTE — Cardinal Park in the city of Fayette will be the place to be on Tuesday, Aug. 6, as law enforcement and community residents come together for National Night Out 2019.
“National Night Out is a community strength-building event to help the police department and residents come together and realize the importance of each other,” said Fayette Police Sgt. Brian Waid. “National Night Out is held every year on Aug. 6.”
Sgt. Waid said this is the first year that Fayette is participating. The department is excited to be hosting the event. Waid said they are partnering with West Union Police Department, Fayette Fire and EMS, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for a county-wide, community-police strengthening celebration.
Cardinal Park is located just north of Main Street Bridge in Fayette. The free event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Waid said many activities are being planned, including: live music, free food, ambulance tours, a fingerprint station, vendor show, carnival games, raffle prizes, police car tours, a bike safety checkpoint, mini golf, and a rock climbing wall.
There will also be Warrior Servant Martial Arts exhibitions and the fire safety trailer. The Gundersen-Palmer life-flight helicopter will be landing during the evening and offer tours before take-off.
“This will be a fun, family-oriented kind of night, with something for everyone,” Sgt. Waid said. “Everyone is invited to enjoy National Night Out and get to know the officers, deputies, firefighters and emergency personnel that work and live in our communities.”
In addition to the law enforcement and fire departments already mentioned, many sponsors are helping to make this National Night Out event possible including: Fareway Food Stores, Farmers Mutual Insurance Association, Kerndt Brothers’ Savings Bank, Yoga Genesis, Casey’s General Store, Volga River Realty, Bemiss Distributing Co., First State Bank and Anytime Fitness.