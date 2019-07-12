There are two weeks left in the free summer breakfast and lunch program in Oelwein and Hazleton. The program runs through July 26.
The “Fuel Up for Summer Fun” free breakfast and lunch is open to all children and teens ages 1 to 18. No registration or identification is required, and no income guidelines apply to this program.
The free meals are served Monday through Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. lunch.
All kids are welcome to come and eat for free.
There is supervision at each location and staff that serve are there through the mealtime.
The free breakfast and lunch locations are Little Husky Learning Center, 317 Eighth Ave. S.E., Wings Park Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave. N.E., both in Oelwein, and Hazleton Legion Hall, 105 W. Hayes St. Persons with questions may contact Hallie Roth at 319-238-8894.