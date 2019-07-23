Golf tourney adds to legacy of Aurora farmer and veteran

AURORA — Mark Dahling, proprietor of LeRoy’s in Aurora, likes to latch on to a good cause and work up fundraisers. His efforts have been well-supported over the little over two years that he has operated Aurora’s Main Street entertainment venue.
This year Dahling started a special fundraiser that he hopes will catch on and become an annual event. He organized, with lots of support and volunteers, the Kenny Mosher Memorial Golf Tournament, which was held July 13, at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
“I didn’t know Kenny. I opened this place a couple months after he passed away, but I learned, as time went by, that he was a good friend, husband, father and son, and he cared about the community,” Dahling said.
Dahling knew that farmers and friends had come together to help get crops out, but he wanted to do something to add to the legacy of this hometown guy. Kenny was a Vietnam veteran. When he returned after the war, he took up farming with his family. In his spare time, he and wife Nancy enjoyed golfing.
Dahling decided the golf tournament would be a great way to get people together to celebrate Kenny, and have some fun doing something he and his wife enjoyed.
In addition to the 18-hole, four person best-shot, lunch, a silent auction and raffle were held. Businesses donated prizes and sponsored holes for the tourney. After the golfing, everyone went to LeRoy’s in Aurora for live music and more camaraderie. Dahling said he hopes to make the tournament an annual event and maybe add more to it next year.
Dahling had asked Nancy if the family wanted to designate a certain entity to receive funds from the day’s proceeds. She chose the Aurora American Legion Post 435 because Kenny had been a longtime member, as well as his dad and her father. Kenny’s mother was recognized for more than 70 years membership in the Auxiliary.
Dahling said he was pleasantly surprised with the amount that was raised for a first-time event. Aurora Post Commander Jerry Griffin and Chaplain LaVerne Lentz were presented a check for $3,265.19 on Friday, July 19. Commander Griffin said the legion has three projects from which to choose for the gift. Legionnaires would like to erect a veterans’ memorial, which is still in the planning stages. They have also donated to the Honor Flight in the past and would like to continue contributing to that worthy cause. The third project is donating to Retrieving Freedom of Waverly, which trains service dogs for veterans suffering PTSD associated with military service.
“We are very proud to accept this gift from Nancy and LeRoy’s. Kenny’s parents had a long association with the Aurora American Legion and Auxiliary, and Kenny was a member, too. We are pleased to be a part of his legacy,” Griffin said.