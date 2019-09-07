Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

4-H Council attends Leadership Retreat

Members of the Fayette County 4-H Council attending the training pictured includes: From left, front row, Michele Kelly, CYC, Ayla Moss, Alyssa Tiedt, Ashton Pfister, Aaron Miller, Julie Lansing, Advisor. Middle row, Gina Gibson, Thomas Sadler, Val Boleyn, Naomi Scott. Back row, Jordan Kuhn, Brynlee Volker, Neil Lansing, Jocelyn Kuker and Breanna Baumler.

Fayette County 4-H Council members attended the Region 4-H County Council Leadership Retreat held in West Union. Forty-nine county council members from Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties participated in team building activities while exploring the qualities of a strong leader.

The annual leadership retreat provides youth a chance to network and learn from neighboring councils as well as enhance their interpersonal skills, shared Kendra Crooks, State 4-H Youth Development Specialist. In addition, each county council began program planning and are looking forward to new and exciting opportunities for the upcoming new 4-H year including recruitment of new 4-H members.

Anyone with suggestions for the new year are invited to share ideas with a local county council member or contact the Fayette County Extension Office.

4-H County Council members are valuable teen leaders within the county 4-H program. These 4-H’ers are empowered to be the youth voice of their respective county 4-H programs helping plan and carryout countywide 4-H activities throughout the year.

For more information about the 4-H program contact Michele at the Fayette County Extension Office by calling 563-425-3331 or email kellymd@iastate.edu.

