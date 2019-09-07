4-H Council attends Leadership Retreat

Fayette County 4-H Council members attended the Region 4-H County Council Leadership Retreat held in West Union. Forty-nine county council members from Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties participated in team building activities while exploring the qualities of a strong leader.
The annual leadership retreat provides youth a chance to network and learn from neighboring councils as well as enhance their interpersonal skills, shared Kendra Crooks, State 4-H Youth Development Specialist. In addition, each county council began program planning and are looking forward to new and exciting opportunities for the upcoming new 4-H year including recruitment of new 4-H members.
Anyone with suggestions for the new year are invited to share ideas with a local county council member or contact the Fayette County Extension Office.
4-H County Council members are valuable teen leaders within the county 4-H program. These 4-H’ers are empowered to be the youth voice of their respective county 4-H programs helping plan and carryout countywide 4-H activities throughout the year.
For more information about the 4-H program contact Michele at the Fayette County Extension Office by calling 563-425-3331 or email kellymd@iastate.edu.