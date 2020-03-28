THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. EXPECT MORE UPDATES AND STAY SAFE.
Tornadoes or windstorm events ripped through northwest Oelwein and touched down in rural Fairbank the evening of Saturday, March 28, local officials confirmed.
In Oelwein, winds took out the southwest stairwell at the Buffalo Run apartments and caused "extensive damage" at Redgate Park and damaged Woodlawn Cemetery just north of it.
After speaking with Oelwein Fire Chief Mike Hillman, Fayette County Emergency Management coordinator Lisa Roberts said residents of the Meadows apartment complex, formerly Buffalo Run, were able to take shelter in the basement and no injuries were reported "thank God."
Roberts credited the Oelwein Fire Department for a great job spotting and timely setting off the emergency alert sirens, Mira Schmitt-Cash reports.
Two utility poles and power lines were downed near Arlington Place, and Alliant Energy was working on repairs, Deb Kunkle reports.
Traffic patterns may be affected owing to safety blockades.
Former Oelwein mayor Peggy Sherrets echoed the report of no known injuries.
The damage at the Oelwein cemetery is significant, Kunkle reports. She estimates there are over a 100 trees down, their roots exposed and headstones toppled.
"It’s a very somber scene,” she said. "People are checking on the graves of their loved ones."
Kunkle went to the cemetery as soon as the weather blew over and did a Facebook Live interview with Oelwein Utility Superintendent Vic Kane.
Sherrets says her neighborhood is intact, but the scene at the cemetery is heart-wrenching.
Sherrets said she went downstairs in the basement as soon as she heard the sirens.
“I was in the tornado in 1968 and that was bad, several people were killed,” she said. “Once you’ve been in one, you don’t take things lightly any more.
Tornadoes touched down some three miles southeast of Fairbank about 6:30 p.m. and damaged grain bins and outbuildings, such as on Dillon Avenue south of County Road C-57, Fairbank Mayor Mike Harter said, after speaking with Fire Chief Brad Gordon.
No injuries were reported by the Fire Department in the Fairbank area, Harter said.