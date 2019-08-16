Husky Booster Club fall fund drive is underway
The Oelwein Husky Booster Club is gearing up for the 2019-2020 year of school sports. Annual elections were held in May and new Booster Club Board President Jim Prouty and Vice President Ron Voshell are looking forward to a year of growing the organization and continuing to serve the athletic programs. Booster Club officers Missy Jeanes, secretary and Jean Logan, treasurer, are continuing in those positions. The board gave special thanks to Greg Parmely and Erin Ryan for their many years of serving on the Booster Club Board.
Volunteers are always needed to help the club to be successful in its endeavors. Persons do not have to be a board member to attend meetings or to volunteer.
The Husky Booster Club fall fund drive is now underway. Businesses or individuals that would like to help the Booster Club with a donation, may contact one of the board members, a coach, the middle school, or high school to get information on how to make your donation. Any and all amounts are appreciated.
The Booster Club helps to purchase necessary equipment, supplies, uniforms, and many other items related to school sporting activities. Recent items the club helped to purchase include football stadium sound system, bowling supplies for boys and girls bowling, video equipment for football/basketball, weight room renovation and weights, baseball and softball uniforms, 40 padded chairs for the gym, basketball backboards for outdoor courts at middle school, concession stand grills, volleyball uniforms, boys basketball uniforms, new track discus cage, trailer grill for tailgates and big events, new gym sound system, and baseball/softball stadium renovations, to name a portion of the list. Without the Booster Club’s fundraising efforts throughout the year, many of the school’s sports programs would come up short in equipment, practice aids, and amenities related to sporting events.
Meetings are held the first Wednesday each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Oelwein High School Library. Everyone is welcome to attend and learn what the Husky Booster Club is all about. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 4.