IACT plans open house Aug. 10

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Community Theater invites the public to an open house marking the accomplishment of the reformation of the former River Arts Theater group into a new entity with an old history. The event will take place at the Independence Public Library Community Room from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
The new group, “IACT,” has successfully created a brand new 501©3 non-profit tax-exempt corporation dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the theater arts in Independence and the surrounding area. IACT is grateful to Brian Eddy of the Roberts & Eddy law firm for his help in making this happen.
The group plans to share information with the public about upcoming auditions and productions, reminisce about past successes, dream about hopes for the future, and perform some favorite vignettes of productions gone by.
The open house includes an improvisational collection of pre-dinner hors d’oeuvres, punch and coffee creatively prepared by the board of directors and members. Attendees are welcome to come to the event wearing stage makeup and in costume if they so desire.
Visitors should note the street in front of the library is currently closed off for construction. The main parking area is open throughout the construction, but persons will not be able to park by the Lee Mansion/ accounting firm. Parking is available in the main library lot or in the Hospice parking lot (this is available to library patrons and visitors on weekends and after 4 p.m. on weekdays).
Another event in the works is “Improv at the Sanity Room.” The performance date is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Sanity Room, downtown Independence.
IACT is open to those of all ages who want to be on-stage or off-stage. Let your creativity flow and become part of the dramatic arts in Independence.