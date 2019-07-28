Business has rolled into Ice Cream Junction like a 100-car freight train, according to new owners Robin Vinson and Jason Hartsock. The couple was honored with an Oelwein Ambassadors visit and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to mark the reopening of a longtime ice cream and sandwich shop on the city’s northeast side.
Robin and Jason had thought about the possibility of operating the business that was shuttered and put up for sale last year. Robin, who worked as a school custodian between Little Husky and Wings Park said she often thought about the business when driving past it from one school to another.
“I thought about the great customer service it used to have and how it needed to be brought back into the community,” she said. “It was a staple to the community, and I wanted to see that return.”
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard said Robin and Jason had stopped in to talk with her about the business opportunity.
“I worked with them to help them purchase the business and get it started,” Howard said.
“We also had some great mentors in Jim and Midge Arnold,” Robin said. “They took a lot of time to help us get acquainted with the business and show us how they operated it when it was successful years ago.”
Robin and Jason opened on June 1 and both agree business has been very steady since opening day. They survived a few bumps with machinery breakdowns and getting staff hired, and now they are really glad they made the business decision.
“Ice Cream Junction needed to be part of Oelwein again,” Robin said. “We feel it’s making a great comeback.”
The ice cream and sandwich shop is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and First Street NE, just a block north of East Charles and in close proximity to the Wings Park ball diamonds and Oelwein Family Aquatic Center. The menu includes seven flavors of hard ice cream, soft serve ice cream, delicious waffle cones, burgers, tenderloins, fries, fountain drinks and more. Ice Cream Junction is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Like them on Facebook and stop in to try some great food and say hello.