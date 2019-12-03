CALMAR — The Midwest Dairy & Beef Day will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Iowa’s Dairy Center, Calmar. ISU Extension, the Northeast Iowa Dairy Foundation and NICC will offer the annual Midwest Dairy & Beef Day.
This year’s event will discuss opportunities and challenges to adding value to dairy calves and dairy beef cross calves. Producers will also share their experiences from feeding to breeding during a panel discussion.
Midwest Dairy & Beef Day is open to all beef producers, dairy producers, students and industry persons. This program is generously supported by local businesses and is free of charge for participants.
Please register by Dec. 5 to reserve your seat. http://iowadairycenter.com/farmers/midwest-dairy-day.php