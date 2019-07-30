ARLINGTON — Three years ago, Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes announced that it had purchased over one acre of land for the replacement of the Arlington funeral home. The new building site is located next to the Veteran’s Memorial on Main Street.
Construction of the new funeral home facility began on Aug. 10, 2018 and the first funeral was held in the new facility on May 10, 2019. The chapel area seats 150 people with a collapsible wall that can be opened to an area to place another 150 chairs. The dining room can accommodate seating at tables for 100 guests with another room for additional seating. Other amenities of the building include a large foyer, two restrooms, family room, patio area accessed from the dining room and a large parking lot.
Contractors and businesses working on and providing materials for the project were predominately from the Arlington area. They were Bard Materials, Jerry Paul Masonry, KC Masonry, Weber Stone, Cushion Plumbing, Don Handel Electric and Craig Seedorff, Ronnie Boardman & Sons Electrician, Eugene & Joy Purdy Sound Systems, Arlington Heating & Cooling and carpenters, Todd Beatty, Bob Beatty, Jason Beatty, Josh Hinde, Dakota Mangrich, Jason Decker, Jake Fedler and John Kortenkamp. Mischelle Fink facilitated keeping the construction site clean and safe during the building process.
Others helping with the project were Best Way Building Center, Lumber Ridge Home Source, Spahn & Rose West Union, Spahn & Rose Independence, Rock It Out Drywall, Shane Van Brocklin Drywall, Echo Valley Construction, Town & County Home Improvement, Home Indeed, Cabinets & Counters, Technical Drainage Solutions, Rockie Williams Excavating, Gaffney Quarries, Furniture Showcase, Woodworks By The Lake, Vince Diskin Country Furniture, Rite Price Office Supply, Breitsprecher Landscaping and Cannon Greenhouse. Danielle Beatty is the building caretaker.
Mayor Don Handel, the Arlington City Council and city superintendent Mark Bond were all very supportive and helpful throughout the project.
Schmitz said, “Words cannot express the appreciation I feel for all who worked on the project and the businesses that provided the materials. Arlington is truly blessed by all the talented tradesmen and business professionals from Arlington and the surrounding area.”
The Arlington Funeral Home serves families in the Arlington, Wadena, Volga, Strawberry Point. Lamont and Aurora areas. This new facility will meet the needs of area families for generations to come. The families of these communities have a strong support system when there is a loss of one of its community members. The new facility will more adequately serve the needs of these families.
The building was designed with a coffered and acoustical ceiling to help minimize the sound level when there is a large crowd. The family room is designed for parents with young children to be able to care for the children and still be able to see and hear funeral services that are being held in the chapel.
It is decorated in a craftsman arts and crafts design so that those using the building will experience a homelike comfortable feeling. The building features leaded glass in the foyer and cherrywood finishes throughout the facility.
Jamison-Schmitz is pleased to invest in the future of Arlington and the surrounding communities. All these communities have shown pride and dedication to their future through the many community projects they have completed through the years.
Arlington’s example of their dedicated volunteers who organized the construction of the Arlington Community Center, the amazing veterans’ memorial built by the residents of the Wadena area and all those that rebuilt the Volga community after the last flood, speak to the good quality families that have lived in the area for generations. The list of community projects could go on and on.
Paul Schmitz said, “Our staff has been blessed by the many friendships we have established while providing funerals to area families. This new building provides an updated space to continue the mission of meeting the needs of the families that we serve.”
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes includes funeral homes in Oelwein, Maynard, Arlington and Floral Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in rural Oelwein. Paul Schmitz and Scott Fink are the licensed funeral directors. Additional staff includes technology director, Nicole Reising; office staff, Mischelle Fink, funeral assistants, Steve Bradley, Ron Goodell, Troy Kueker, Bill Langel, Anita Mars, Dennis Pixler, Dan Sperfslage and Nathan Westendorf; building caretakers are Danielle Beatty, Tammi Fink and Mary Kahrs; vehicle detailers, Brenda Kaltenbach and Rich Glass and Floral Hills staff, Ron Fagle and Dean Hamann.