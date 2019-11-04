Members of the Oelwein Knights of Columbus invited groups and organizations that provide services for youth and adults with intellectual disabilities out for dinner and presented them with checks. The special funding is made possible thanks to you, the community, for your generous contributions to the annual Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll campaign.
Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll legacy
Deb Kunkle
