Local landlords Bob Lumbus and Brett DeVore expressed concerns on Councils plans to amend the fee schedule for the city’s Rental Inspection Program at Monday night’s City Council proceedings.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said changes are being presented for amendment because the rental inspector’s office is seeing that repairs are not able to be accomplished in time for the second inspection date. The timeframe is 60 days after the first inspection, if that inspection is failed. If the rental property passes on first inspection, then there is no need for a follow up.
“We are seeing a lot of rescheduling of inspections,” Mulfinger told the Council.
The amended inspection fee would set the second inspection 60 days after the initial inspection. Landlords would be able to ask for rescheduling (an extension of a maximum 15 more days) of the second inspection, for which the city would charge $25. A second rescheduling request of another 15 days maximum, would cost $100.
Lumbus told the council it is unreasonable for the city to charge simply because a landlord calls and asks for an extension.
DeVore told the Council all it amounts to is a money grab and others, not just landlords, will agree.
The Council passed the amended fee schedule without further discussion.
Resident Roger Boleyn advised the Council and presented photos of neighbor’s fence line that is improperly placed and encroaches on an alley. He said he had also spoken with City Inspector Jim Prouty and left the matter in his hands.
At the city’s recent “Rumors” meeting Mark Stewart had questioned whether the city owns the right-of-way to the extension of Fifth Street NE to the east of Eighth Avenue NE. Stewart said he was always under the impression that it was his property since it gives him access to his farmland to the east. Mulfinger researched the issue with the county assessor’s office and found that the city does, indeed, own the piece of ground.
That brought about the second reading of a proposal for the city to vacate the strip at the request of Matt Weber, who would like to buy the piece of ground, which adjoins his residence. The Council approved the second reading of the ordinance to vacate the property. One final reading will be required to complete the process.
The Council approved a recommendation from Police Chief Jeremy Logan to set speed limits on Outer Road between East Charles and Highway 150 South. The 25 mph zone just south of East Charles will remain the same and become 35 mph for 710 feet south of city limits. From that point traveling south to the stop sign of County Road 18th Street, and then west to the intersection with Highway 150 South, the speed limit will be 45 mph. The new speed limits will go into effect Sept. 9, and new signage will be put in place.
The Council also passed the first reading of an amendment to the city’s snow emergency parking ban, and clearing snow. The measure includes banning all parking of vehicles on city streets when a snow emergency has been declared. Exceptions of parking in yards will be granted for the 24-hour period as long as the parked vehicle does not interfere with the snow removal process or block a sidewalk.
In other action, the Council:
Approved a Class C liquor license, outdoor service and Sunday sales renewal for Hacienda Del Rio
Approved a cleaning services agreement for City Hall, and Parks Department with Horan Cleaning
Approved the third year of a three-year agreement with T.P. Anderson & Co. for audit services for 2019
Approved temporary closure of the 10 block of West Charles Street for the Oelwein Rotary’s sweet corn and pork chop feed Aug. 15.
Following adjournment of the regular meeting, the Council held a work session on city utility rates.