Local ballerina shares passion for dance through special class

Lana Gieselman, of Oelwein, has accomplished much in her short number of years of ballet training. Lana has danced from the age of 3, and transferred to Steil’s Studio of Dance at the age of 8.
Her parents Heath and Kera Gieselman have always encouraged their daughter to follow her dream. By the time she was 13, Lana had already decided on a career in ballet. This required intense and dedicated training six days per week.
She continued to take as many ballet classes as offered in Oelwein and supplemented her training in Iowa City and Minnesota. She also attended pre-professional summer programs at Texas Ballet Theatre, Ballet Chicago, and Next Generation Ballet in Tampa, Florida.
Lana has performed excerpts of George Balanchine’s “Serenade” and “Le Source” while in Chicago and Tampa. She had various roles in “The Nutcracker” and “Swan Lake” in Iowa City. She performed with the Minnesota Dance Theatre Ballet Company in “Swan Lake” excerpts, “St. John’s Passion,” “The Enchantment,” and a solo classical variation in “The Strawberry Festival.”
This summer, Lana will be teaching a ballet class for ages 9 and older in Oelwein at Steil’s Studio of Dance. Classes will be held from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 5-9. To register, send the name and age of dancer to anna@steilstudio.com.