Minor injuries in Wednesday rollover near Clermont

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle accident just west of Clermont on Highway 18. Deputies found Ruth Ann Medberry, 75, of West Union, had swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle when she lost control and rolled her vehicle into the field. Medberry was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by the Clermont Fire and Ambulance. She was transported to Palmer Hospital and treated for minor injuries. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clermont Fire and Ambulance at the scene.

