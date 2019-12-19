At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle accident just west of Clermont on Highway 18. Deputies found Ruth Ann Medberry, 75, of West Union, had swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle when she lost control and rolled her vehicle into the field. Medberry was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by the Clermont Fire and Ambulance. She was transported to Palmer Hospital and treated for minor injuries. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clermont Fire and Ambulance at the scene.
Minor injuries in Wednesday rollover near Clermont
Contests
Enter your favorite photo! The picture with the most votes will win a $100 prize!
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 4°
- Heat Index: 18°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 4°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:33:41 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:47 PM
- Dew Point: 14°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 5°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- DEAR ABBY: Daughter's questions unsettle her parents' longtime friends
- Embattled family finds strength through faith to combat illnesses
- DEAR ABBY: Lonely husband gives more than he's getting from wife
- DEAR ABBY: Mom protests when her ex leaves her out of the picture
- Rausches welcome baby girl to family
- PET OF THE WEEK: Noel
- Knights hold Christmas party for Sacred Heart
- 77th West Union performance of 'The Messiah' is on Sunday
- COLUMN: Sacred Heart School a community asset that needs your support
- FROM THE CHAIR: Fayette County fills to do and done lists
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Social Scene
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.