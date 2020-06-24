FAIRBANK — Police Chief Klint Bentley will join the Independence Police Department as an officer to start the fiscal year beginning July 1, ending his time in Fairbank June 30.
He accepted the new job on June 10 “for the workload” which is higher, and the receipt was found so that Independence Police Department can purchase his fitted Kevlar vest.
He began in Fairbank in January 2018 and later that year graduated from Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. He graduated with an associate’s degree in police science from Hawkeye Community College in 2017.
He will continue to live in Fairbank.
“It’s hard to leave,” Bentley said. “I appreciate the city taking a chance on me for my first ever police job.”
• The council met new part-time Police Officer Mike Everding, a Fairbank resident whose hire members approved on June 8, allowing paperwork to proceed, and he was sworn in June 22.
He became ILEA certified in 2005, the year he began working as a deputy for Fayette County, previously having served over a year as a reserve deputy for Linn County while living in Stanley. Before that he worked in print services but said he had long been interested in community policing.
Everding moved to Fairbank in October 2019 with his family.
“People here treated us like family,” he said, noting his grandkids are there.
After serving as a reserve for Fayette County he “went from land to water” and is finishing up seasonal work part-time with the Department of Natural Resources on the Mississippi River.
“If I am not at the river working, I am usually around town,” Everding said. “I will make it a point to be available during optimum times. Buchanan County (Sheriff’s Office) will serve as a backup.”
• The city will advertise for another part-time police officer with Bentley’s departure.
• As to who will follow Bentley as chief, the public safety committee tends to recommend police hires and eventually the council will be asked for approval.
• A FEMA extension will be sought for rip rap work on the Little Wapsipinicon River. Due to rainfall expected as the contractor, Ron Woods or Woods Construction, becomes available toward the end of the fiscal year, the council directed Clerk Brittany Fuller to seek a fund-use extension.
• Year-end fund transfers totaled an estimated $112,000.