Oelwein Farmers’ Market got off to a later start this year due to a cooler than normal spring, which did not encourage garden crops. Although the produce season is still lagging slightly, there is plenty to choose from among faithful participants.
Right now, produce includes green beans, beets, kohlrabi, zucchini, squash, radishes, cabbage and fresh peas.
According to longtime market members Harvey and Mary Davis of Hazleton, each garden and producer has had their own challenges this season, from too muddy, too cold, to fighting weeds.
But the vegetables found at the Oelwein Farmers’ Market are guaranteed fresh, along with the baked goods, jams and jellies. There are standards that must be met and each producer adheres to them.
Farmers’ Market coupons are also accepted in exchange for products at the market. The Oelwein Farmers’ Market is open Mondays, 3-6 p.m. and Fridays, 8-11 a.m. through mid-October. It is located in the south city parking lot next to the log cabin.