The Oelwein Fire Department recently held their 2019 Fire Prevention Poster Contest among students in grades K-6 at Oelwein schools. Three winners, first through third place, were chosen from each grade with prizes awarded of $25, $15 and $10 respectively.
The posters were on public display during the fire department’s spaghetti supper on Oct. 9, at the fire station. The posters have been sent on for judging at the county level, where each student will have the opportunity to win again from among the other contestants in Fayette County.
From the county level, winners advance to the state contest. Good luck to all of our young local artists.