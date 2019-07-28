Oelwein residents will see an increase in the city’s police force in residential neighborhoods as a sweeping effort begins next week to clean up unsightly junk found on some properties. While the nuisance abatement program has worked to some extent, city officials see there is a greater need to push for a junk-free community.
Police Chief Jeremy Logan reports the Oelwein Police Department will begin a city-wide canvas among neighborhoods beginning Monday, Aug. 4, checking for nuisance abatement violations.
The process will entail all officers dedicating efforts to a specific quadrant of the community (NE, SE, SW, NW) at the same time. For a three week period, officers will actively work their assigned area, within the designated quadrant.
During this time, the officers will seek out violations and serve the resident/property owner. By the end of the three-week period, all of the properties within that quadrant, will either be in compliance or cited into court. The officers will then move into the next quadrant and perform the same process.
“Our department has dedicated a great deal of time and effort in the area of cleaning up neighborhoods,” said Chief Logan. “Since 2015, the Oelwein Police Department has served 1,241 nuisance abatement notices. While this process has been effective in addressing some of the major issues, it is time to tackle the issues collectively in a systematic and efficient manner.”
The department encourages Oelwein residents and property owners to help with this effort by looking over their property or properties and addressing any issues that they observe. This will prevent the need for an officer to serve those notices and aid in cleaning up the community.
Some of the violations that will be addressed, by code, are:
Garbage refuse, cardboard, tree branches, yard trimmings, dilapidated furniture, construction materials, scrap metal, scrap wood, appliances, car parts, non-functioning machinery, junk vehicles and indoor furniture, which means furniture that was designed and intended for indoor use. According to city code, this type of furniture cannot be stored outside.