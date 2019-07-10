OmniLogix opens distribution site in Oelwein

Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard and Ambassadors welcomed OmniLogix 3PL Solutions to Oelwein Tuesday, with a special ribbon cutting at its new northeast Iowa distribution center. OmniLogix, based in Prairie du Chien, Wis., has leased 50,000 sq. ft. of space in the former Donaldson building from Doug Bryan.
The company specializes in e-commerce by fulfilling online orders as a third party logistics provider for other companies, and providing wholesale distribution, as well as general pallet storage and warehousing.
Company CEO Collin Stubbs explained e-commerce is a booming industry and there are a number of small companies selling products online who need help with warehousing and distribution needs to save costs. Stubbs said, in order to compete with Amazon and others like them, a company such as his, must be able to offer competitively priced items with the same or better delivery service.
At OmniLogix, all orders are shipped the same day they are received. Stubbs said with that commitment and great geographic location, the company stays competitive with the Amazons of the world. He added that the company has close to 150 years of combined experience in the industry. He said by allowing OmniLogix to handle the warehousing and distribution part of the business, their clients can focus on what selling products and growing their business.
The Oelwein team is led by General Manager Kara Berger, and includes 12 full- and part-time employees. Stubbs said they are actively hiring additional employees for their peak season.
The Oelwein location distributes a wide range of products from clothing to various hardlines, according to Stubbs.
He said warehousing multiple companies under one roof enables them to spread the general operating labor and expenses across all companies making it less expensive for everyone. In their model, customers (businesses) only pay for the amount of space they occupy in the building and the amount of inventory that comes into and out of the warehouse, Stubbs said.
“We are excited to be in Oelwein and we are glad to be able to bring life back into an older building that wasn’t being used. This year we will handle over 1.5 million units and we have plans to double that number in 2020 with the addition of new clients,” Stubbs said. “The current lease is for three years and we hope to make Oelwein a permanent location in the future.”