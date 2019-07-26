The Oelwein Parks Department is having a roller-coaster season, between plenty of spring and early summer rain, windstorms and scheduled projects. Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson told members of the Oelwein Park and Recreation Committee that mixing in work on the city’s new dog park at City Park has taken time, especially installation of a drinking fountain. He said when the workers have time to get off the mowers the fountain will be set up.
Johnson said members of the Oelwein Rotary Club removed the line of bushes near the entrance to the dog park and park employees smoothed over the area in preparation for it to be seeded down. Brewer Construction recently finished the concrete work for the sidewalk and parking areas, to make it handicap accessible and room for four vehicles to park.
The dog park regulations sign was ordered but is taking longer than expected due to production delays. Johnson said the dog park will be completed with a few obstacles that dogs will enjoy. The pieces have been ordered and will be installed as time allows. He welcomes any volunteers that would like to help.
Johnson also works with the Tree Board, which has received 55 trees from a Trees Forever grant the city was awarded. He and Board members have been scouting the community for appropriate places to plant them. Boulevards are especially being looked at as locations for these trees.
Johnson said the Tree Board voted to allow the public to purchase trees from the tree nursery at Woodlawn Cemetery to plant on their own properties. Some residents may have lost trees in favorite locations from disease or storms and would like to replace them with nice-sized trees. The 4 to 5-inch diameter trees stand approximately 20 feet tall. The city will provide the spading in with a pull-behind spade that is eight feet in width. Residents should make sure the location is accessible before submitting an application to City Hall for the tree planting. Tree varieties include American Elm, Honey Locust, Black Oak, Linden, and Mountain Maple. More information on the trees and application form can be found on the City of Oelwein Facebook page or inquire at City Hall.
The straight-line winds on June 30 dropped some trees in Red Gate Park and Woodlawn Cemetery. A few additional trees also had to be taken down due to splits in the trunks that became dangerous, according to Johnson. He said in all, there were seven trees; one at City Park, one on the trail, two at Woodlawn and four a Red Gate. Also, three large dead trees were taken down at City Park this month, one at the retaining wall and two large dead oak trees on the west side.
As a reminder on the dog park usage, Johnson said local dog owners should make sure their pets are registered/licensed with the Oelwein Police Department and vaccinations are up to date, so they will be ready to enjoy the park when it opens, hopefully in the coming weeks.