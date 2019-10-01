Alice was dropped at Otter Creek’s door on a day it was closed. She is super loving and no denying she’s beautiful. She came in with another cat and a couple litters of kittens. Alice is fixed and up to date on all shots including rabies. She is feline leukemia and immunodeficiency negative.
ABOUT OTTER CREEK ANIMAL SHELTER: The Otter Creek Animal Shelter at 400 N. Main St., Hazleton, is a no-kill shelter that seeks to find the best fit for the animals under its care and make each placement successful. It is a 501c3 organization owned and operated by volunteers.
HOURS: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and closed Fridays.
LEARN MORE: To learn more about pet adoption and fees or how to donate to the cause, go to OtterCreekAnimalShelter.org, email at info@ottercreekanimalshelter.org, or call 319-636-2061.