Bubba is a 2-year-old poodle-mix. He is thin and weighs about 32 pounds. We are working on getting some meat on his bones. He is super sweet. He is also fixed and up-to-date on shots and is micro-chipped. He is learning his manners and where to go potty as he is not house broken at this time.
ABOUT OTTER CREEK ANIMAL SHELTER: The Otter Creek Animal Shelter at 400 N. Main St., Hazleton, is a no-kill shelter that seeks to find the best fit for the animals under its care and make each placement successful. It is a 501c3 organization owned and operated by volunteers.
HOURS: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and closed Fridays.
LEARN MORE: To learn more about pet adoption and fees or how to donate to the cause, go to OtterCreekAnimalShelter.org, email at info@ottercreekanimalshelter.org, or call 319-636-2061.