Budger’s owner passed away and there was no family to take him. He is very loving and a happy cat. Budger has a medium length and is around 10 years old. As with all of our cats, Budger is fixed and up to date on all his shots. He is feline leukemia and immunodeficiency negative.
ABOUT OTTER CREEK ANIMAL SHELTER: The Otter Creek Animal Shelter at 400 N. Main St., Hazleton, is a no-kill shelter that seeks to find the best fit for the animals under its care and make each placement successful. It is a 501c3 organization owned and operated by volunteers.
HOURS: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and closed Fridays.
LEARN MORE: To learn more about pet adoption and fees or how to donate to the cause, go to OtterCreekAnimalShelter.org, email at info@ottercreekanimalshelter.org, or call 319-636-2061.