Buzz is a 10 month old 10 pound cat. He came in with his Mom and brother. His owner was put on hospice and could no longer keep him. Buzz is super sweet and has beautiful coloring. He is up to date on all shots and is fixed. He is immunodeficiency and feline leukemia negative.
ABOUT OTTER CREEK ANIMAL SHELTER: The Otter Creek Animal Shelter at 400 N. Main St., Hazleton, is a no-kill shelter that seeks to find the best fit for the animals under its care and make each placement successful. It is a 501c3 organization owned and operated by volunteers.
HOURS: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and closed Fridays.
LEARN MORE: To learn more about pet adoption and fees or how to donate to the cause, go to OtterCreekAnimalShelter.org, email at info@ottercreekanimalshelter.org, or call 319-636-2061.