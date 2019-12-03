FAYETTE — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County office will be offering five opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course, led by Extension Field Agronomist, Brian Lang.
The first two sessions are scheduled for Dec. 17, at 9:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. in the Fayette Opera House, Fayette. The course will be offered again on Feb. 10, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. in the Fayette County Extension Meeting Room located at 218 South Main Street in Fayette.
The final training will be held on April 9, at 1:30 p.m. in the Fayette County Extension Office Meeting Room. Registration is not required.
The course will run for approximately two and a half hours. The registration fee is $20. To obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 563-425-3331.
The course will fulfill 2019 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators. Topics to be covered include safe handling and storage of pesticides; laws and regulations; personal protective equipment, and pests, pest management, and pesticides.