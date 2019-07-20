Oelwein City Council will be asked to reverse plans to vacate a piece of property at the T intersection of Fifth Street and Eighth Avenue NE during Monday’s Council meeting. In two previous readings at respective meetings, the Council had voted in favor of vacating the property that was thought to be city-owned.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger received new information from the county, and it appears the city does not own the ground in question. He will be recommending the Council vote “no” to the third reading.
The Council will also be asked to take a firm stance with a local entertainment venue that Police Chief Jeremy Logan says was in non-compliance with state liquor license laws. According to a report from the Oelwein Police Department, the liquor license for Von Tuck’s Bier Haus, DBA Dave’s Place, expired at 12:01 a.m. on July 14. The Iowa Alcohol Beverage Division had notified the police department that serving alcohol should be prohibited at Dave’s Place after that time.
Police officers performed a walk-through shortly after midnight on the date in question and observed alcohol being served to patrons. Officers requested to see the current liquor license, but none was provided, except a license dated from 2017.
Chief Logan is recommending the Council send a request to the ABD not to renew or suspend the liquor license for Dave’s Place for seven days. Logan said the suspension is meant to make this establishment and others aware that they must comply with the law and cooperate with law enforcement according to the Iowa Code.
The Council will also consider the second reading of amendments to the City Code regarding snow removal and emergency parking ban. The new policy will coincide with reports that come from the National Weather Service (NWS) declaring a snow emergency when three or more inches of snow is predicted. This NWS report will automatically signal an emergency parking ban into effect in Oelwein. No vehicles will be allowed parked on any streets during the snow removal effort.
The Oelwein Fire Department is asking permission to hold a water ball contest during Heritage Days in the 100 block of North Frederick on Aug. 17. This is a new location from previous years and Council is expected to approve the street closure request.
Oelwein Community High School’s Homecoming is less than two months away, and the Council is expected to approve the homecoming parade route requested through the downtown and ending at Plaza Park for the burning of the “O” on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Council liaison reports to the Library Board, Park and Recreation Commission and Housing Committee, along with official reports will conclude the regular session Monday. A work session will follow on Council meeting procedures.