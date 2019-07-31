OELWEIN — Volunteers were lined up in assembly-line fashion Wednesday morning in the basement of Christ United Presbyterian Church, each one assigned to an item, as they all worked together to fill bags with school supplies. The bags of supplies, backpacks and clothing will all go out the church doors Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. for the annual back-to-school giveaway.
“When we first started doing this project it was mostly just pencils, rulers and erasers,” said Lois Winter. “Now, look at all the things the kids need to start school.”
Winter was right. The school supply lists seems to grow longer each year, which means more cost to parents to get their children ready to start the school year.
Each year students need new pens, pencils, crayons, glue sticks, erasers, notebooks, ringed binders, pencil cases, tissue, folders, a backpack to transport the items, and the list goes on.
Each year something else happens — kids grow. That means new shoes, jeans, shirts, jackets – you get the picture. Even with many back-to-school sales, the price of sending kids to school can pinch a family budget and isn’t limited to tuition or registration fees.
For the past 20 years, Christ United Presbyterian members, along with support from other local churches, businesses, and individuals, has held a free back-to-school giveaway the first weekend in August to help families in the school district get the supplies and clothing their kids need to start the new school year.
As they head into Giveaway No. 21, the volunteers are once again looking forward to helping families meet the challenges of getting their kids ready for classes.
“We served about 240 last year, so we are preparing for at least that many for Saturday,” said Doug Bulman, who helps with organizing. “We get donations of items and money from all over, which is great. It’s a whole community project, not just from this church. We provide the space and also collect items, like other churches and businesses do. We also get volunteers from other churches that are here helping and will be here on Saturday, as well.”
While the church basement seems pretty full of items, Bulman said by the end of the giveaway Saturday, empty boxes are all that will be left.
“We never have anything left over. It all goes, backpacks, bags, clothing, shoes,” he said.
Traditionally, the lineup starts early for the giveaway, at the west side entrance to the church, which is located at the corner of East Charles and Highway 150 across from Subway. Families are brought in gradually so as not to create mass confusion and everyone is helped. Bulman said there may still be some more donations that come in before Saturday morning and volunteers will add them so that everything that is received is given away.
“It’s a wonderful community project and we are happy that so many choose to give to it each year,” Bulman said.