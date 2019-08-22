Records set at 2019 Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions

DES MOINES — With a final swing of the gavel, the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) raised $336,000 for the 16 exhibitors of 4-H and FFA Grand and Reserve Champion livestock in the Sale of Champions Saturday at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Five champion records were broken during the 2019 Sale.
The Reserve Grand Champion 4-H Market Hog stole the show breaking an all-time record for all species at $62,500. The Reserve Grand Champion 4-H Market Heifer also broke a species record at $39,500. The Grand Champion 4-H Meat Goat brought in a species record of $22,000, and the Grand Champion FFA Meat Goat brought in a species record of $21,000. The Grand Champion 4-H Market Broilers also brought in a record $11,000.
Participants in the Sale of Champions were asked to find hometown support. The purchaser in the auction paid the difference between local support and the final sale price. Each participant in the sale takes home a check for 75 percent of the animal’s sale price. The IFAA keeps 25 percent to fund the scholarship program and cover Sale expenses. In addition to their earnings, the exhibitors of the Grand Champion 4-H Market Steer, Grand Champion 4-H Market Hog, Grand Champion FFA Market Lamb and Grand Champion 4-H Breeding Heifer earn the use of a new aluminum livestock trailer for one year courtesy of Featherlite, Inc., of Cresco, Iowa. The Grand Champion 4-H and FFA Market Meat Goats receive aluminum toppers.
In addition to the sale, the IFAA awarded $192,500 in scholarships as well as performance and carcass awards in the amount of $29,750 presented prior to the Sale, for a total $558,250 for young livestock exhibitors. Since 1988, the IFAA has raised over $8 million to support the future of Iowa’s youth and future Ag leaders.