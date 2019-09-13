ARLINGTON — “Under the Big Top” is the theme for Starmont High School’s 2019 Homecoming festivities that begin Saturday, Sept. 14, with a hypnotism show and conclude the next Saturday with a school dance.
The Homecoming king and queen will be announced at 6:15 p.m., before the football game against South Winneshiek. Kickoff is 7 p.m. The school will also celebrate Parent Night for football, cross country, spirit squad and band at 6:30 p.m.
Activities begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, when hypnotist Jeff Michael performs for Starmont’s 9-12 grade students.
From 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept, 15, high schoolers will decorate the school hallways. At 6 p.m., the 9-12th grade students will host their annual dodgeball tournament and finish the night with a movie in the café.
On Monday, the circus theme continues with Clowning Around, which will be a mismatch dress up day.
Tuesday will be the Circus du Starmont dress up day, with 12th grade wearing white, 11th grade in black, 10th grade in gray, 9th grade in blue, 8th grade in green, 7th grade in purple, 6th grade in orange, elementary students in pink and staff in red.
On Wednesday, it’s “Star Wars” Day at the high school and middle school.
For the elementary, the day’s theme will be “Greatest Star Under the Big Top.” Students are invited to wear their fancy clothes.
Then comes Throwback Thursday.
On Friday — Black and Gold Day — the annual pep assembly will start at 2:15 p.m. The public is welcome to attend “The Greatest Pep Assembly on Earth.”
On Saturday, Sept. 22, the student council will round off homecoming with a dance for the 9-12th students from 8-11 p.m. Admission is $5.