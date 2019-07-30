Residents in the area of Second Avenue and Fourth Street SE have been watching the painting progress on a cement block building that has been part of the neighborhood since 1952.
David and Robin Eick purchased the 80-by-50-ft building last October with the intent of using it to store some of their recreational and antique vehicles. After cleaning up and painting the inside, it was time to tackle the outside of the building.
David handled a lot of the power washing, while Robin has done the majority of the painting. Robin said as far as she could tell, the building had only ever had one coat of paint on it.
“It was due for a paint job. It took 17 gallons of white paint to cover it,” Robin said.
A para-educator for the Oelwein School District, Robin used to spend summers painting and sprucing up classrooms and hallways in the schools. This year, budget cuts meant she would have the summer off.
“This is the first summer that I haven’t worked since I was 16. So here I am working on this building. People probably think I’m crazy, but that’s ok, because I love to paint,” Robin said from her ladder Tuesday morning.
She is in the middle of painting a dark blue stripe around the building, over the clean white surface. While she was applying the white paint, she was thinking, “that’s a lot of plain white to look at all the time.” She thought about adding a couple of different colored stripes, maybe red and blue.
Then her husband, who retired in January after 37 years with the Iowa State Patrol, suggested she stick with one stripe color – blue, in honor of law enforcement officers.
“The thin blue line is perfect,” Robin said, smiling. “It gives a nod to all of the men and women serving in law enforcement. The building can be seen from Highway 150 and it is only a block from the new police station, so we feel it is a good fit,” Robin said.
This week’s weather has been perfect for outdoor painting, so Robin says she hopes to get the blue finished this week. Then, because she is particular, she will circle the building once more with the white paint, to do some touch up work.
“The State Patrol was David’s career since he graduated from high school. I feel very blessed that my husband made it home from his shift every night for 37 years. The thin blue line recognizes and thanks every officer’s commitment to public service,” she said.