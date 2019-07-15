Two hospitalized after Saturday crash on Highway 20 near Winthrop

Two persons were seriously injured in a rollover accident Saturday evening on Highway 20 near the Winthrop exit. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at approximately 7:50 p.m. reporting the motor vehicle accident.
The initial investigation determined that an eastbound vehicle crossed through the median and over the westbound lanes, rolling over multiple times and coming to rest in the north ditch.
Two individuals sustained serious injuries. One person was airlifted from the scene; the other was transported to an area hospital before being airlifted as well.
The westbound lanes of Hwy 20 had to be shut down for about an hour while the scene was investigated, and the roadway was cleared of debris.
The accident remains under investigation at this time; no names will be released until family members are contacted. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Quasqueton Fire Department, Winthrop Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service and AirCare.