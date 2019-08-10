Two on motorcycle injured when struck by vehicle

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs motorcycle accident at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. The accident occurred at the intersection of Echo Road and Highway 56, northwest of Wadena.
Cameron Wesley McDowell, 29, of Wadena, was traveling eastbound on Highway 56 on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when a westbound vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle into a driveway. Driver of the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, Daniel Jacob Wander, 19, of Clermont, was uninjured.
McDowell and his passenger on motorcycle, Kaitlin Nicole Dinan, 22, of Elgin, both sustained injuries and were transported to Gundersen-Palmer Hospital, West Union.
Both vehicles were considered a total loss. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wadena Fire, West Union Police Department, and Tri-State Ambulance Service.
Wander was cited for failure to yield when making a left turn, a simple misdemeanor.