FAYETTE — High school and current college students will once again have the opportunity to win Upper Iowa University tuition awards and free classes during the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. The award is valid only for students who wish to attend classes at UIU’s Fayette Campus.
To be eligible to win one of two one-year tuition awards, entrants must be 16 years of age by Thursday, Aug. 22. The tuition awards will also be drawn on that day. In addition, students may register for a chance to win a free undergraduate or graduate class at one of the UIU education centers or online. Eleven free classes will be awarded.
To enter the respective drawings, students are encouraged to visit the University’s information booth during the August 8-18 event in the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.