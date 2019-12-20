Van destroyed in fire Thursday afternoon

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a vehicle fire southwest of Fairbank at approximately 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Teon Young of Waterloo was driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica van on county road C57 (120th Street) approximately three miles southwest of Fairbank, when the vehicle caught fire in the engine compartment. Young was able to exit the vehicle to safety before the fire totally consumed it.
Fairbank Fire was dispatched and responded to the scene. The Chrysler Pacifica is considered a total loss and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.