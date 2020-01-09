Recent vandalism to lighting inside the West Charles viaduct created not only darkness in the half-block tunnel, but inconvenience to commuters Thursday. The viaduct is expected to be closed for about six hours while a city crew works at repairing and replacing the lighting system.
City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane said the well-traveled thoroughfare has often been the victim of vandals, but this time was much worse.
“Lights in the viaduct have been broken out at different times before, but this time it’s more serious. The perpetrators weren’t just content with breaking the bulbs. This time they hung on the conduit and twisted lights around. All of it will have to be replaced,” Kane said.
He said the city is replacing the lights with impact resistant fixtures. Some of the lights can be reused because they are already impact resistant.
The city crew will also be relocating the conduit to the middle of the viaduct where the ceiling is 9 feet. The conduit was previously located above the sidewalks and easily accessible by jumping up and hanging on it or throwing rocks at the lights to break them out.
In his 30-odd years with the city, Kane says he has seen repeated vandalism, around the city. The viaduct is a popular target because of its cave-like structure, hiding lawbreakers from view.
“It seems to go in a cycle of sorts. That group of vandals gets tired, grows up, and then a new group comes along,” he said. “You would think these people would have better things to do, but I guess not.”
Kane said in figuring time, material and man-hours for a couple of guys, the damage will cost the city about $1,500 or more to repair. The viaduct will reopen to traffic later Thursday.