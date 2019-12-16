FAIRBANK — Members of the Wapsie Valley FFA know the importance of agriculture in the lives of everyone, since farming is linked to all of us in so many ways.
Toward the end of November, some of the FFA members spent a morning in both Readlyn and Fairbank elementary schools. While they were there, FFA members taught third through sixth graders about corn and its significance in agriculture.
Members went over where corn is grown, what it is used in, and its importance. The students were amazed to find out that corn is grown in all 50 states and is used in so many everyday items.
They also participated in some fun activities to learn even more about corn and review the information they learned. FFA members love being able to educate the youth about agriculture, and look forward to this event every year. While the activity does teach elementary students in the Wapsie Valley community about agriculture, it also grows public speaking and leadership skills in the FFA members who participate.
When asked why she thinks Food For America is an important program, freshman FFA member Elle Voy said, “It’s a fun opportunity to connect with potential future FFA members and to educate them on an industry that is so important to this community.”
This day was also the start of the annual poster contest for the Wapsie Valley third through sixth graders. On Dec. 10, all posters were picked up and will be evaluated based on their creativity and use of the theme. A winner will be selected from each class with their poster being put into the Wapsie Valley FFA Calendar.
The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter is proud to announce that this year’s canned food drive was held in preschool through sixth grade at both Readlyn and Fairbank elementary schools. This event also started on the day of Food for America, and was picked up on Dec. 10. All food collected went to the Fairbank food pantry to help those in need over the holiday season.