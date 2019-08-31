May 28, 2019
Bartz Delores J to Dudley Savannah D, Warranty Deed, WGAT WESTGATES ADD B 1 L1. Revenue: $69.60. Fees: $12.00.
Mills Raymond L and Mills Larayne to Fitzgarald Shannon R and Fitzgerald Donald L, Warranty Deed, 16 92 9 NW N1/2. Fees: $17.00.
Mills Raymond L and Mills Larayne to Mills Phoebe L, Warranty Deed, 17 929 NE E1/2. Fees: $17.00.
Mills Raymond L and Mills Larayne to Mills Phoebe L and Fitzgerald Shannon R and Fitzgerald Donald L, Warranty Deed, GRTEES RECEIVE 1/2 INT, 8 92 9 NE S1/2. Fees: $17.00.
Teufel John Frederick Estate and Teufel Lucinda Administrator to Pavlich Zachary, Court Officer’s Deed, OEL GRAND VIEW ADD B 14 L 9. Fees: $17.00.
May 29, 2019
Tope Steven and Johnston Kaye to Tope Johnston Trust of 2013, Warrant Deed, 20 95 8 SE SE PARC E IN, 21 95 8 SW SW PARC I IN, 28 95 8 NW NW PARC E IN, 29 95 8 NE PARC B IN N1/2. Fees: $32.00.
May 30 2019
St Peters Church of Clermont to Clermont Historical Society, Quit Claim Deed, CLER ORIG TOWN B 40 L 21, CLER ORIG TOWN B 40 L 22, CLER ORIG TOWN B 40 L 23, CLER ORIG TOWN B 40 L 24. Fees: $17.00.
Fidelity Bank & Trust to Kerns Blake, Warranty Deed, 33 91 9 SW SE PT. Revenue: $751.20. Fees: $12.00.
Strosahl Dean and Strosahl Petra to Strosahl Jim and Strosahl Dale and Strosahl Kenny and Studt Gloria and Blass Joyce and Garrett Becky and Hummel Tammy, Quit Claim Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), 29 91 9 SW NE NE PARC IN. Fees: $12.00.
Grimes Arliss M Trustee and Grimes Arliss M Revocable Trust to Grimes S Jon, Warranty Deed, FULFILLS B 261 P 364-366, 35 94 8 NE SE, 35 94 8 SE PT S1/2, 2 93 8 NE NE FRL. Revenue: $277.60. Fees: $32.00.
May 31, 2019
Arlington City of to M & L Farm LLC and M&L Farm LLC, Quit Claim Deed, 28 92 7 NE SW FORMER RR ROW W OF MAIN ST IN. Fees: $12.00.
Handel Donald W Member Manager and Handel Apartments LLC to GKR Properties LLC, Warranty Deed, FULFILLS B 2018 P 2963, ARLI ORIG TOWN B 5 L 76 PT, ARLI ORIG TOWN B 5 L 77 PT. Revenue: $175.20. Fees: $12.00.
Franklin Clifford and Franklin Clifford C and Franklin Marjorie and Franklin Marjorie J to Franklin Marjorie J Trustee and Franklin Clifford C Trustee and Franklin Clifford C Revocable Trust and Franklin Marjorie J Revocable Trust and Clifford C Franklin Revocable Trust and Marjorie J Franklin Revocable Trust and Clifford C Franklin & Marjorie J Franklin Revocable Trust, Warranty Deed, 23 92 9 NE PT E1/2, 3 94 9 NW PT, 34 95 9 SE SW SW, 34 95 9 SW PT N1/2, 34 95 9 SE SW EX PT NE OF CREEK, 4 94 9 NE E1/2 OF FRL. Fees: $32.00.
Moritz Karolyn J to Biermann David W, Warranty Deed, ELDO ELRODS PLAT B 3 L 5 PT &10’ VAC ALLEY ADJ, ELRODS PLAT B 3 L 6 PT & 10’ VAC ALLEY ADJ, ELDO ELRODS PLAT B 3 L 7 PT &10’ VAC ALLEY ADJ, ELRODS PLAT B 3 L 6 PT & 10’ VAC ALLEY ADJ, ELDO ELRODS PLAT B 3 L 5 PT &10’ VAC ALLEY ADJ, ELRODS PLAT B 3 L 8 PT & 10’ VAC ALLEY ADJ. Revenue: $87.20. Fees: $17.00.
Koch Codey to Koch Rodney D, Quit Claim Deed, RAND ORIG TOWN B 9 L 26, RAND ORIG TOWN B 9 L 27. Fees: $12.00.
Kleitsch Mason C and Kleitsch Kallie to Janssen Brandon M, Warranty Deed, MAYN PEMBERTON PARK 2ND ADD B 1 PARC G IN. Revenue: $159.20. Fees: $12.00.
Ryan William D and Ryan William Dean and Ryan Marlene K to Ryan William D, Quit Claim Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), 36, 91 7 SE. Fees: $12.00.
June 03, 2019
Gearhart Nancee L and Gearhart David R to Bolt Properties LLC, Warranty Deed, OEL MARTINS 2ND ADD B 1 L 16 E1/2, OEL MARTINS 2ND ADD B 1 17. Revenue: $132.00. Fees: $12.00.
Truog Eleanor R to Winter Ronald, Warranty Deed, OEL SMITH BROS 5TH ADD B 1 L 1 PT. Revenue: $31.20. Fees: $17.00.
Fidelity Bank & Trust to Oelwein Chamber & Area Development Inc, Warranty Deed, OEL OELWEINS ADD B 2 L 2 S19’, OEL OELWEINS ADD B 2 L 3. Revenue: $135.20. Fees: $17.00.
Burns Jamey S and Burns Bobbi J and Burns Bobbi Jo to Persinger Sean M and Persinger Tina C, Warranty Deed, AUBU ORIG TOWN B 9 L 13 & PT STREETS, AUBU ORIG TOWN B 9 L 17 & PT STREETS, AUBU ORIG TOWN B 9 L 18 & PT STREETS, AUBU ORIG TOWN B 9 L 19 & PT STREETS, AUBU ORIG TOWN B 10 L 12 PT & PT STREETS, AUBU ORIG TOWN B 10 L 13 PT & TP STREETS, AUBU ORIG TOWN B 10 L 14 PT & PT STREETS, AUBU ORIG TOWN B 10 L 15 PT & PT STREETS. Revenue: $50.40. Fees: $22.00.
Rausch Gregory P and Rausch Kari A Reser and Reser Rausch Kari A to Meinecke McKenna M, Warranty Deed, 9 95 10 SE SW PARC IN. Revenue: $87.20. Fees: $17.00. Consideration: $54,900.00.
West Bert D and West Brenda and West Lee C and West Karen and West Lonnie C and West Lonnie and West Brenda and Wescott Lisa L and Wescott Kevin to West Nadine K, Quit Claim Deed, ELGIN SUTTERS ADD B 2 L 8 N1/2, ELGIN SUTTERS ADD B 2 L 9 N1/2, ELGIN SUTTERS ADD B 2 L10 N1/2, ELGIN SUTTERS ADD B 2 L 11 N1/2, ELGIN SUTTERS ADD B 2 L 12 N1/2. Fees: $17.00.
Coffin Matthew A and Coffin Brenda L to Hesse Adam M, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), FAIR VORWALD 2ND ADD L 7. Revenue: $507.20. Fees: $17.00.
Panuska Ryan P and Panuska Regina M and Hoffman Regina M to Sanderson Mason D, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), 23 92 9 NE NW PARC C IN. Revenue: $82.40. Fees: $17.00.
June 04, 2019
Volker Daniel S Estate and Volker Susan E Administrator to Volker James and Volker Susan E, Court Officer’s Deed, MAYN ORIG TOWN B 25 L 4 PARC E IN PT, MAYN ORIG TOWN B 25 L 5 PARC E IN PT. Fees: $22.00.
Ruiz Deanna Nancy and Ruiz Steve L and Peyton Steven L and Lee Deanna Nancy and Ruiz Deanna N to Ruiz Deanna Nancy and Ruiz Steven L, Quit Claim Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), OEL MULFORD ADD L 6. Fees: $12.00.
Fayette County Sheriff and Levendusky Joshua J and United States of America and Rural Housing Service and United States Dept of Agriculture and Iowa State of and Veridian Credit Union and Oelwein City of and Wheaton Franciscan and Healthcare Iowa and Covenant Medical Care and Mercy Hospital and Sartori Memorial Hospital and Covenant Medical Center to United States of America and Rural Housing Service and United States Dept of Agriculture and United States of America, Sheriff’s Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB) RE: EQCV055234, OEL OELWEINS 5TH ADD B 2 L 20. Fees: 12.00.
McDermott Casey and McDermott April to Butterfield Virgil W and Butterfield Luanne E, Warranty Deed, WU FINK & ROBINSONS ADD L 3. Revenue: $175.20. Fees: $12.00.
Tisue Sharon K Executor and Tisue Donald C Estate to Tisue Sharon K, Court Officer’s Deed, 5 92 10 NW E1/2 FRL1/4 EX PARC A IN NE NW, 5 92 10 NE W30A OF FRL1/4. Fees: $22.00.
June 05, 2019
Loeb Kelli S and Haun Kelli S to Haun Michael L, Quit Claim Deed, 16 91 9 NE PT E1/2. Fees: $12.00.
Brannon Roberta F Estate and Bodensteiner Beatrice Executor and Kerner Janice Executor to Brannon Edward, Court Officer’s Deed, ESTATES 1/4 INT — GIVEN TO CORRECT B 2019 P 210, 16 95 10 PT W1/2, 16 95 10 SE PT FORMER RR ROW IN W1/2, 16 95 10 NE NW PT FORMER RR ROW IN, 21 95 10 NE PT INCL PT FORMER RR ROW, 9 95 10 SW PT, 8 95 10 SE SE, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 3, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 4, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 5, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 6, WAUC WEBSTERS 2ND WEST ADD B 2 L 6, WAUC WEBSTERS 2ND WEST ADD B 2 L 7, WAUC WEBSTERS 2ND WEST ADD B 2 L 8. Fees: $42.00. Consideration: $696,998.00.
Brannon Roberta F Estate and Bodensteiner Beatrice Executor and Kerner Janice Executor to Brannon Edward, Court Officer’s Deed, ESTATES 1/4 INT — GIVEN TO CORRECT B 2019 P 210, 16 95 10 PT W1/2, 16 95 10 SE PT FORMER RR ROW IN W1/2, 16 95 10 NE NW PT FORMER RR ROW IN, 9 95 10 SW PT, 8 95 10 SE SE, 21 95 10 NE PT INCL PT FORMER RR ROW, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 3, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 4, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 5, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 6, WAUC WEBSTERS 2ND WEST ADD B 2 L 6, WAUC WEBSTERS 2ND WEST ADD B 2 L 7, WAUC WEBSTERS 2ND WEST ADD B 2 L 8. Fees: $42.00.
Brannon Charles and Bodensteiner Beatrice and Bodensteiner Duane and Kerner Janice to Brannon Edward, Quit Claim Deed, GIVEN TO CORRECT DEEDS REC ON 1/25/2019, 16 95 10 PT W1/2, 16 95 10 SE PT FORMER RR ROW IN W1/2, 16 95 10 NE NW PT FORMER RR ROW IN, 21 95 10 NE PT INCL PT FORMER RR ROW, 9 95 10 SW PT, 8 95 10 SE SE, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 3, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 4, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 5, WAUC A WEBSTERS WEST ADD B 3 L 6, WAUC WEBSTERS 2ND WEST ADD B 2 L 6, WAUC WEBSTERS 2ND WEST ADD B 2 L 7, WAUC WEBSTERS 2ND WEST ADD B 2 L 8. Fees: $42.00.
Homebuyers Incorporated Sole Deed Member to Caniglia Michael S, Warranty Deed, OEL OELWEIN LAND CO 1ST ADD B 7 L 9. Revenue: $167.20. Fees: $17.00. Consideration: $10.00.
Baker Steven D and Baker Terri L to Skip A Way LLC, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD PT VAC STREETS. Fees: $22.00.
Kilcher Gregory H Trustee and Kilcher Eldred Revocable Trust and Kilcher Adelaide Revocable Trust and Eldred Kilcher Revocable Trust and Adelaide Kilcher Revocable Trust and Eldred Kilcher & Adelaide Kilcher Revocable Trust to Peters James A and Peters Lois E, Warranty Deed, 4 94 10 SE NW EX PARC B. Revenue: $415.20. Fees: $27.00.
Hon Lavern F to Franken Paul Jr and Franken Kathy, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), FAYE RIVER ADD B 6 L 3 W36’, FAYE RIVER ADD B 6 L 4, FAYE RIVER ADD B 6 L 5. Revenue: $287.20. Fees: $17.00.
June 06, 2019
Steffens Ray L and Steffesn Pamela J to Moss James L Trustee and Moss James L Revocable Trust and Moss Joyce A Trustee and Moss Joyce A Revocable Trust and Moss Brady J and James L Moss Revocable Trust and Joyce A Moss Revocable Trust, Warranty Deed, 32 94 8 NE PT S1/2, 32 94 8 SE PT N1/4. Revenue: $1,039.20. Fees: $12.00.
Oelwein City of to Smith Derek A, Quit Claim Deed, OEL ARMSTRONGS ADD B 12 L 1 W1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ TO, OEL ARMSTRONGS ADD B 12 L 2 W1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ TO PT. Fees: $22.00.
Mebyer Corporation to Serrano Victoria R and Serrano Charles A Jr, Warranty Deed, OEL GRAND VIEW ADD B 10 L 15. Revenue: $122.40. Fees: $17.00.
Quarry Lodge Inc to Skip A Way LLC, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), 34 95 7 SW PARC V IN S1/2, 34 95 7 SW SW PARC BA IN, 3 94 7 NW PARC G IN N1/2, CLER ORIG TOWN B 104 PT BROWN ST ADJ, CLER ORIG TOWN B 105 PT BROWN ST ADJ, CLER ORIG TOWN B 106 PT BROWN ST ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 1 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 2 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 3 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 4 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 5 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 6 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 7 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 8 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 9 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 10 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 11 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 12 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 92 L 13 & PT VAC VALLEY, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 1 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 2 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 3 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 4 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 5 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 6 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 7 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 8 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 9 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 10 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 11 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 93 L 12 & PT VAC ST & ALLEY ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 104 PT VAC STREETS ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 105 PT VAC STREETS ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 106 PT VAC STREETS ADJ, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 95 & PT VAC STREETS, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 96 & PT VAC STREETS, CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 97 & PT VAC STREETS. Revenue: $2,815.20. Fees: $62.00.
Baker Stevens D and Baker Terri L to Skip A Way LLC, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), 34 95 7 SW SW PARC L IN, 34 95 7 SW SW PARC P IN. Revenue: $463.20. Fees: $17.00.
Tope Randy L and Tope Brenda K to Tope Brenda K Revocable Trust and Tope Randy L Revocable Trust and Brenday K Tope Revocable Trust and Randy L Tope Revocable Trust, Warranty Deed, 29 95 8 PARC C IN N1/2, 28 95 8 NW NW PARC F IN, 21 95 8 SW SW PARC J IN, WU UNIONTOWN ADD B 1 L 16. Fees: $32.00.
June 07, 2019
Seegers Dixie to Seegers Dixie and Seegers Gary, Quit Claim Deed, 8 92 9 SW N1/4.
Fees: $12.00.
Kruger Adam B and Kruger Andrea L to Gage Kenneth K and Gage Waneta H, Warranty Deed, OEL FAIRACRES ADD L 13, OEL FAIRACRES ADD L 14, OEL FAIRACRES ADD L 18.
Revenue: $223.20. Fees: $12.00.
Bushman Laverne Co Trustee and Bushman Steve Co Trustee and L A R M Trust and LARM Trust to Bushman Laverne A Revocable Trust and Laverne A Bushman Revocable Trust and Bushman Laverne A Trustee and Bushman Steve B Trustee, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), 1 95 9 NW SE, 1 95 9 NE PT, 6 95 8 NW PT NW PRL1/4 OF. Fees: $32.00.
June 10, 2019
Kiel Dorothy A to Hub Properties LLC, Warranty Deed, OEL MARTINS 2ND ADD B 4 L 36 PT, OEL MARTINS 2ND ADD B 4 L 37 PT. Revenue: $8.80. Fees: $12.00.
Murphy Thomas E to Murphy Margaret E, Court Officer’s Deed, 4 94 10 NE FRL, 33 94 10 SW E1/2, 33 95 10 SW SE, 33 94 10 SE E1/2. Fees: $27.00.
Phillips Roger and Phillips Elizabeth to Bender Larry D, Warranty Deed, FULFILLS B 2018 P 1900, OEL WINGS 2ND ADD B 9 L 1 & PCE ADJ, OEL WINGS 2ND ADD B 9 L 2 & PCE ADJ. Revenue: $215.20. Fees: $12.00.
Kuempel Matthew Timothy and Kuempel Matthew T to Love Sadie L, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), OEL JENSEN ADD L 10, OEL JENSEN ADD L 11, OEL JENSEN ADD L 12, OEL OELWEIN LAND CO 1ST ADD B 20 L 1. Revenue: $191.20. Fees: $17.00.
Popenhagen Connie and Popenhagen Connie L to Popenhagen Connie L Revocable Trust and Connie L Popenhagen Revocable Trust, Warranty Deed, 5 93 9 NW FRL, 8 93 9 NW W1/2, 8 93 9 SW N60A. Fees: $17.00.
June 11. 2019
Bender Larry D to Lyon Peter A and Lyon Kelly R, Warranty Deed, 28 91 9 NW NE NE PARC IN. Revenue: $162.40. Fees: $12.00.
Ellis Rebecca J Estate and Schloss Timothy T Executor to Boleyn Nicole M, Court Officer’s Deed, OEL MARTINS 2ND ADD B 1 L 21 PT, OEL MARTINS 2ND ADD B 1 L 22 PT.
Revenue: $107.20. Fees: $22.00.
June 12, 2019
Ernst Lori L Estate and Ernst Alexander R Co Executor and Ernst Christopher J Co Executor to Nunn Marilyn R, Court Officer’s Deed, OEL GRAND VIEW ADD B 8 L 11. Revenue: $133.60. Fees: $22.00.
Kiel Dorothy A to Woodson Wallace J and Woodson Courtney D, Warranty Deed, OEL GRAND VIEW ADD B 7 L 8. Revenue: $39.20. Fees: $12.00.
Linquist David E and Linquist Bonnie B to Thompson Tanner H, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), FAYE S H ROBERTSONS ADD B 5 L 8, FAYE S H ROBERTSONS ADD B 5 L 9, FAYE S H ROBERTSONS ADD B 5 L 10. Revenue: $213.60. Fees: $12.00.
Einck Cindy S to Einck Cindy S Trustee and Einck Kris D Trustee and Einck Cindy S Trust and Cindy S Einck Trust, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), ELGN 2ND ADD B 10 L 5 & 10’ VAC ALLEY ADJ. Fees: $17.00.
June 13, 2019
Kregel Stephanie R and Kregel Kyle A to Kontz Randy, Warranty Deed, ELGN FORBES 2ND ADD B 1 L 11, ELGN FORBES 2ND ADD B 1 L 12. Revenue: $117.60. Fees: $12.00. Consideration: $74,000.00.
June 14, 2019
Corbin Joshua P and Corbin Misty R and Cline Wolfs Misty R and Wolfs Misty R Cline and Cline Misty R to Corbin Joshua P and Corbin Misty R, Quit Claim Deed, WU KRAFTS 2ND ADD L 7. Fees: $17.00.
Riniker Jeremy F and Riniker Megan M to Latham Lowell and Latham Dawn, Warranty Deed, OEL G A OELWEIN PLACE L 4, OEL G A OELWEIN PLACE L 37. Fees: $17.00.
Latham Lowell to Stewart Mark A and Stewart Karen A, Warranty Deed, OEL G A OELWEIN PLACE L 4, OEL G A OELWEIN PLACE L 37. Revenue: $34.40. Fees: $17.00.
Tripp Michael J to Swatek Laci Fern, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), OEL JAMISONS ADD B 1 L 15, OEL JAMISONS ADD B 1 L 16, OEL JAMISONS ADD B 1 L 17, OEL JAMISONS ADD B 1 L 18. Revenue: $87.20. Fees: $17.00. Consideration: $10.00.
Ladeburg Kari J and Ladeburg Ryan and Ladeburg Kari to Ladeburg Ryan R and McCann Daniel J and McCann Susan R, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), 16 91 9 NE NW PT. Revenue: $348.00. Fees: $17.00. Consideration: $10.00.
June 17, 2019
Willie Randy D and Willie Kimberly D to Derifield Matthew and Derifield Katelyn, Warranty Deed, OEL MARTINS 3RD ADD B 10 L 3, OEL MARTINS 3RD ADD B 10 L 4 S5’. Revenue: $106.40. Fees: $22.00.
Weger Calvin Coolidge Estate and Weger Calvin C Estate and Dempsey Connie J Executor to Binder Larry H, Court Officer’s Deed, OEL PAIGNS 4TH ADD B 3 L 6. Revenue: $30.40. Fees: $22.00.
Adams William A and Addams Samual M and Addams John S and Adams Bruce R and Adams James G and Adams Jeffrey M and Curry Kathleen N and Searcy Rebecca J and Garles Geraldine M and Stahley Edna L and Stahley E l and Stahley Albert and Adams Juanita Mae and Curry Edward and Addams Bonita R and Adams Jeanie and Adams Lolita and Adams Julie A and Adams Judith Z and Adams Samuel M and Adams Scott R to Adams Kathleen R and Hensley Kathleen R, Quit Claim Deed, 3 95 10 SW SE PARC A IN N1/2. Fees: $67.00. Consideration: $10.00.
Gilson Gary C Estate and Gilson Karen J Executor to Gilson Karen J and Gilson Timothy W and Batterson Becky J, Court Officer’s Deed, KAREN J GILSON RETAINS LIFE USE, OEL OELWEIN LAND CO 1ST ADD B 17 L 6, OEL OELWEIN LAND CO 1ST ADD B 17 L 7 N1/2. Fees: $22.00.
Rohrick Vicki G to Pleggenkuhle David A, Warranty Deed, HAWK ORIG TOWN B 5 L 17 E1’, HAWK ORIG TOWN B 5 L 18. Revenue: $9.60. Fees: $12.00.
June 18, 2019
Deneui Laura J and Tjebkes Laura J to Tjebkes Christopher A, Quit Claim Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), 32 91 8 SW SW PT. Fees: $ 17.00.
June 19, 2019
Traeger Edgar A III Attorney In Fact and Hennig Dixie and Hennig Dixie L to Damm Ashlen K, Warranty Deed, FAYE ALEXANDERS ADD B 2 L 9, FAYE ALEXANDERS ADD B 2 L 10. Revenue: $127.20. Fees: $ 12.00.
Hayes Thomas D Trustee and Hayes Thomas D Revocable Trust, and Thomas D Hayes Revocable Trust to Hayes John W, Warranty Deed, 16 91 7 NE SE PARC C IN. Revenue: $47.20. Fees: $22.00.
Fayette County Sheriff and Levendusky Joshua J and United States of America and Rural Housing Service and United States Dept of Agriculture and Iowa State of and Veridian Credit Union and Oelwein City of and Wheaton Franciscan and Healthcare Iowa and Convenant Medical Center and Mercy Hospital and Sartori Memorial Hospital and Covenant Medical Center to United States of America and Rural Housing Service and United States Dept of Agriculture, Sheriff’s Deed, RE: EQCV055234, OEL OELWEINS 5TH ADD B 2 L 20. Fees: $12.00. Consideration: $80,247.27.
Nading Daniel J and Nading Sheryl L to Heller Charity S and Heller Ashley P, Warranty Deed, OEL WINGS 2ND ADD B 13 L 1, OEL WINGS 2ND ADD B 13 L 2. Revenue: $216.00. Fees: $12.00.
Jaeger Troy D to THV LLC, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), OEL OELWEINS 2ND ADD B 1 L 5. Revenue: $31.20. Fees: $12.00.
June 20, 2019
Rouse Jean A to Falt Ted A, Warranty Deed, MAYN ORIG TOWN B 17 L 5. Revenue: $84.00. Fees: $12.00.
Nihart Dean M Trustee and Nihart Richard L Revocable Trust and Richard L Nihart Revocable Trust to Kutsch Logan B, Warranty Deed, FAYE S H ROBERTSONS ADD B 6 L 6 PT, FAYE S H ROBERTSONS ADD B 6 L 7 PT. Revenue: $87.20. Fees: $17.00.
Liddle Judy and Liddle Dale to Baker Sara A, Warranty Deed, (THIS IS AN E-SUB), WU ORIG TOWN B 14 L 5
& PT VAC WALNUT ST ADJ, WU ORIG TOWN B 14 L 6 & PT VAC WALNUT ST ADJ. Revenue: $64.00. Fees: $12.00.
Wolfe Dopnald M and Wolfe Donald and Wolfe Kristi and Wolfe Kristi L to Bunn Shane A Bunn Jacqueline J, Warranty Deed, (THIS DOC IS AN E-SUB), MAYN ROBERT ARTHUR ADD L 4. Revenue: $191.20. Fees: $12.00.
June 21, 2019
Obrien Deanna and Obrien Gerald and Kruempel Robert and Kruempel Robert H and Kruempel Richard D and Kruempel Richard and Kruempel Carolyn and Kruempel Carolyn R to Orr Kennith James, Warranty Deed, 1 93 7 NE SW PARC IN. Revenue: $31.20. Fees: $22.00.
Teig Nick E and Teig Marilyn J to Taplin Barry A, Warranty Deed, 35 93 9 SW NE W1/2. Revenue: $95.20. Fees: $12.00.
McIntyre LaFonda and McIntyre Wallace to Kovarik Keith and Kovarik Kelli, Quit Claim Deed, HAWK WILBURS ADD B 3 L 33, HAWK WILBURS ADD B 3 L 34, HAWK WILBURS ADD B 3 L 35, HAWK WILBURS ADD B 3 L 36, HAWK WILBURS ADD B 3 L 37. Revenue: $23.20. Fees: $12.00.
Halverson Dennis R and Halverson Betty Lou to Riemer David A and Riemer Kathleen, Warranty Deed, 13 94 9 SE PT W1/2. Revenue: $239.20. Fees: $12.00